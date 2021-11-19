Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39.
About Opsens
Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.