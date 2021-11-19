Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

