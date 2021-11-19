Oppenheimer Weighs in on Angion Biomedica Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Angion Biomedica in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $1,722,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

