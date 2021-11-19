Oppenheimer Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $340.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.79.

Workday stock opened at $299.09 on Monday. Workday has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.94. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,661.52, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

