Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 50.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3,106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 472,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.