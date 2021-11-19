OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 7.2% Higher

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 100,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,926,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
