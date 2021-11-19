OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 7.2% Higher

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 100,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,926,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.