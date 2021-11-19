Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,484. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,829 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

