Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 460,630 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $52.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 7.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

