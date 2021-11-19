Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$113.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

TSE ONEX opened at C$93.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$89.92. Onex has a twelve month low of C$67.57 and a twelve month high of C$98.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

