One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OSS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.