Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

