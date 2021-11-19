ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down to $45.61

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.61, but opened at $44.00. ON shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 56,871 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONON. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Get ON alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.