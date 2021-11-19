Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $485.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

