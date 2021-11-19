Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,083.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 101,319 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 504,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.