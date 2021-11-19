Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.91. 60,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,795. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $211.40 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day moving average of $271.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

