Old Port Advisors Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned 0.53% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,234. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.56%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

