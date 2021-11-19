Old Port Advisors Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

