Old Port Advisors Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $218.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

