Old Port Advisors Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $56.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $685.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. The company has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

