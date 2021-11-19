Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Buys $623,280.00 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLPX opened at $28.99 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $74,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $32,814,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

