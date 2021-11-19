Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 222,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Amundi purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

