Odyssey Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $236,106.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $236,106.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

