Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 10.2% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 452,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,115,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

