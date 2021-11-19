Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 9.46 and last traded at 9.52. 156,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,158,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.18.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
