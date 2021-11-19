Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

