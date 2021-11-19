O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,325 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 1.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,528. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

