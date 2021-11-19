NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,109.99 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,875.20 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,975.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,985.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

