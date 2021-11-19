NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $24.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.00. 3,033,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.28.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

