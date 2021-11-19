NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $223.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.28.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $316.75 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $327.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

