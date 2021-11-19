Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuvera Communications stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50. Nuvera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nuvera Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.