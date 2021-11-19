Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,784. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 308.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,692 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

