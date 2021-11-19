Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,784. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.