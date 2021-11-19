Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Century Aluminum worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

