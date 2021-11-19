Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $91,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LPI opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

