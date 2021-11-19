Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,822 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 566,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 51.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 134,546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

KROS stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.55. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,815.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

