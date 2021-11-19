Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,574 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,574 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $7,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OEC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

