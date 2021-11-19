Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

