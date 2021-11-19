Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,545,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

