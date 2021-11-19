NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NUVA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

