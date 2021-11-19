NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,973. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

