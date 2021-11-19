Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,881 shares of company stock worth $15,360,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

