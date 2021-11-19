Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,881 shares of company stock worth $15,360,176. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.