Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Short Interest Update

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the October 14th total of 178,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,406,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,905,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novus Capital Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 223,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Novus Capital Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

