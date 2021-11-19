Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,354. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

