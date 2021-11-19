Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $7.89. Novavax reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($11.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $27.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $49.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36. Novavax has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $974,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

