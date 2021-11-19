Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.77. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,936. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51. Novanta has a 12-month low of $112.48 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

