Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.58 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.