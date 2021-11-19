NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 295,116 shares.The stock last traded at $54.33 and had previously closed at $55.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 640,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

