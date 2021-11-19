Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $29,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

