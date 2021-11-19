Northern Trust Corp Takes $5.53 Million Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Agiliti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,159 shares of company stock worth $1,895,466 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

