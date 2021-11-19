Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,764 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of International Seaways worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,244,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

