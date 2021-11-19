Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,687 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of CVR Energy worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVR Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

NYSE CVI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

